Relmada's lead product candidate REL-1017 Fast Track'd for MDD; shares ahead 20% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Relmada Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLMD) is up 20% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has designated lead product candidate, Phase 2a-stage REL-1017 (dextromethadone, d-Methadone), for Fast Track review for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the New Drug Application (NDA).

Dextromethadone is a single isomer of methadone but has no opioid- or ketamine-like toxicities. It is being developed to treat neuropathic pain in addition to depression.