Celsion's ThermoDox significantly improves efficiency of chemo in bladder cancer model; shares ahead 20% premarket

Penny stock Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is up 20% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive preclinical results for ThermoDox. The data were just published in the International Journal of Hyperthermia.

In a porcine bladder cancer model, the combination of ThermoDox and mild hyperthermia achieved almost a 10x improvement in the concentration of doxorubicin within the bladder wall compared to free intravenous doxorubicin combined with mild hyperthermia.

ThermoDox is encapsulated doxorubicin. After infusion, it is heated to a specific temperature which releases the cancer drug directly into a tumor.

Previously: Celsion up 32% premarket on positive interim results for ThermoDox (April 15, 2015)