PNC Financial +0.75% after earnings beat, optimistic outlook

Q1 net income of $1.074B or $1.96 per share vs. $943M and $1.68 one year ago.

More than 90% of Q1 income returned to shareholders with $500M in buybacks and $300M in dividends. CET 1 ratio of 10.5% down 10 basis points from three months earlier. Tangible book value per share of $67.47 vs. $65.15 a year ago.

Net interest margin of 2.77% up two basis points Y/Y.

Earnings call slides: Management sees 2017 revenue growth at upper end of mid-single-digit range vs. estimates for 4%.

PNC +0.75% in early action.

