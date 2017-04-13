Stocks slip at the open ahead of three-day weekend

Stocks open with modest losses as the cautious sentiment that has persisted all week is almost certain to continue during a pre-holiday session; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all - 0.1% .

European markets are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% and France's CAC -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.7% as a falling dollar pushed up the yen, and China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.1% .

Earnings season kicked off in the pre-market with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reporting quarterly results that were generally positive with all three banks beating EPS estimates.

U.S. Treasurys are little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield at 2.24%; for the week, the 10-year yield has dropped 13 bps from where it finished last Friday.

U.S. crude oil +0.3% at $53.28/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer sentiment, EIA natural gas inventory