Gross: Better productivity and high growth maybe things of the past

"High rates of growth, and the productivity that drives it, are likely distant memories from a bygone era," says Bill Gross in his latest investment outlook.

Economists at the Fed - no doubt brilliant, but possibly "common sense deficient" - could be missing this thanks to their reliance on old models.

The outlook? Equity markets are priced for too much hope, high-yield bond markets for too much growth, and all asset prices elevated to artificial levels that "only a model driven, historically biased investor would believe could lead to returns resembling the past six years, or the decades predating Lehman."