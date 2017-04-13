Boeing says it could deliver 737 MAX 10X in 2020 if airlines start buying

Boeing (BA +0.4% ) could begin delivering its 737 MAX 10X in 2020 if airlines start ordering the plane this year, says the 737 MAX chief project engineer and deputy program manager.

Boeing began marketing the 737 MAX 10X as an option to customers this year but has yet to receive any orders for the fuel-efficient single-aisle jetliner, which competes against the Airbus A321neo.

The comments come as the smaller 737 MAX 9 completed its first airport taxi test in Seattle yesterday and is expected to make its first test flight today, weather permitting.