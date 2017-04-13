EUSA Pharma submits responses to Day 180 questions related to tivozanib European marketing application for kidney cancer; licensor AVEO Oncology slips 5% on approval risk

AVEO Oncology (AVEO -4.5% ) announces that licensee EUSA Pharma has submitted its responses to the European Medicines Agency's Day 180 List of Outstanding Issues (LOI) related to its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) seeking approval of tivozanib for the first-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The LOI means that the MAA is not approvable in its present form. The issues/deficiencies cited in the document must be addressed in either oral or written form prior to a final decision on the application.

EUSA is on the docket for an oral presentation at the May meeting of the advisory committee CHMP. It responded to the Day 120 List of Questions last November. EUSA obtained the European rights to tivozanib in December 2015.

