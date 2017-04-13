Post-earnings slide for DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA (DTEA -13.9% ) announced sales increased 14% to C$86.3M in FQ4.

Comparable sales increased by 0.4% Y/Y.

Gross profit as a percent of sales fell back to 51.9% from 55.7% a year ago. The company says the drop was tied to additional promotional activity, a shift in product sales mix and the adverse impact from the stronger U.S.dollar.

CEO Joel Silver, "Despite the weakness in our Q4 financial performance, in fiscal 2016 we made progress in key areas including continuing to grow our e-commerce business, maximizing the potential of our loyalty program, and executing several in-store tests which have resulted in a number of learnings that we will utilize to drive sales, improve the customer experience and achieve operational efficiencies going forward. Looking ahead, fiscal 2017 will be a reset year for DAVIDsTEA."

Source: Press Release