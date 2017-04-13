Wells Fargo the exception as big banks advance on earnings

Wells' (WFC -1.3% ) Q1 efficiency ratio of 62.7% (worsening from 61.2% in Q4 and 58.7% a year ago) is "not acceptable," says CEO Tim Sloan, speaking on the earnings call (reporting by TheFly). He's expecting efficiency initiatives to cut expenses by about $2B annually by the end of next year.

With much work left to do post-scandal, a new marketing campaign is set to get going next week.

Also on the call, CFO John Shrewsberry says he expects auto lending to continue to decline, along with Q2 mortgage production.

There's good news in wealth management though, with a 9% jump in client assets to $1.6T. Advisory assets were up 14% to $490B - these are especially lucrative as they generate recurring fees as opposed to commissions.

On their post-earnings call, Jamie Dimon and Marianne Lake (JPM +1.1% ) say they're not concerned about the slowdown in lending growth, noting the comparison is affected by large acquisitions in last year's Q1.

Citigroup (C +1.5% ), PNC Financial (PNC +2.7% )

Previously: Lending slowdown at Wells Fargo; shares down 1.7% premarket (April 13)

Previously: Investment banking drives JPM beat; consumer results weaken (April 13)