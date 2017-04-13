At last minute, Tribune Media scraps national news site

Just two weeks short of a planned debut of a national news site, Tribune Media (TRCO +0.5% ) has scrapped the plan and laid off the workers on the project.

“Today we are taking another step in the strategic review process, reorganizing our centralized digital operation and fully integrating it into Tribune Broadcasting,” writes interim CEO Peter Kern in a memo, Politico reports. “As a result of this move, a number of people in our central digital organization will be leaving the company."

That means that Tribune.com has been shuttered ahead of a well-under-way April 25 rollout.

Swept up in those cuts are employees that were relaunching popular site Television Without Pity, shut down in 2014, as well as those working on entertainment site Screener.