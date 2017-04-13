Concho Resources started with a Buy at Stifel

Concho Resources (CXO +0.7%) is the "gold standard of the Permian," according to the analysts at Stifel, which initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a spot on the firm's Analyst Select List.
Stifel likes CXO’s experienced management team and the company’s Delaware Basin assets, and says "the company’s combination of capital efficiency and liquidity (~$3B) is unique within the Permian."
The firm also issues Buy recommendations for Permian peers Devon Energy (DVN -2.9%), citing the company's core assets in the Anadarko and Delaware Basins, and Diamondback Energy (FANG -1.2%) for its growth and defensive characteristics.