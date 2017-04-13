Instagram Stories sees 200M daily users, surpassing Snapchat

Cloning features is paying off for Instagram and Facebook (FB +0.5% ). Instagram says today that more than 200M use its Instagram Stories feature daily.

That's up from 150M in January -- and, more important, higher than the 161M daily active users reported last month by Snapchat (SNAP -0.8% ), which pioneered the "Stories" format. Facebook and Instagram have been rapidly adding features previously unique to its social-media rival.

Facebook is also rolling out new "sticker" tools for Instagram in a further positioning of its photo-centric product against Snapchat, including the ability to turn "selfies" into stickers, and new "geostickers" tied to world cities.