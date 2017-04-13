Glaukos likely to overturn iStent rate cut by Noridian - Wells Fargo

Bullish sell-sider Wells Fargo believes Glaukos (GKOS -6.7% ) should be able to reverse Noridian's plan to significantly cut physician reimbursement for implanting an iStent to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients. Noridian proposes reducing payments to $200 - 300 from the current $800 -900 effective May 10.

Wells' Lawrence Biegelsen says the lower reimburse rate only applies to procedures performed in doctors' offices, not those done at facilities. He adds that the lower rate is based on a misguided comparison with another IOP-lowering procedure called laser trabeculoplasty. He maintains his Outperform rating on the stock saying the ultimate reimbursement rate should settle out at $500 - 600.

Source: The Fly