NextEra Energy purchase of Oncor could be nixed today by Texas PUC

Texas regulators may decide to kill as soon as today NextEra Energy’s (NEE +0.3% ) $18B bid to buy Oncor, the state's largest power network, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The draft order issued two weeks ago by the state's Public Utility Commission cited "substantial amounts of leverage" at NEE that would pose a financial risk to Oncor and few tangible benefits to customers.

While Oncor’s sale is key to parent Energy Future Holdings emerging from bankruptcy, NEE is still rated Outperform by Morgan Stanley, which continues to see the stock as offering one of the best risk-rewards within its utilities coverage.

Stanley thinks NEE offers above average 6%-8% EPS growth through 2020, which it believes is resilient to potential tax reform and renewable policy changes, and is able to grow at the top end of the range even without closing the Oncor deal.