Government of Canada awards 10-year Standing Offer and Supply Agreement to Learning Tree International

The Government of Canada has awarded Learning Tree International Inc. (LTRE +9.5% ), the Canadian subsidiary of Learning Tree International, Inc. a 10-year Standing Offer and Supply Agreement for the provision of individual and departmental training solutions.

Learning Tree is pleased to be able to offer federal employees full-service, blended learning solutions that fit individual, team, and departmental goals, through an extensive library of bilingual IT and management courseware,

Brian Green, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions, said, "We are honoured by the continuance of our strategic learning partnership with the Federal Government of Canada as it invests in a world-class workforce and the modernization of its technology infrastructure to complement an ambitious goal of turning Canada into a magnet for investment.”

The standing offer provides commercially available training for individual federal employees, while the supply arrangement provides customized training solutions for private team training or department-wide training initiatives.

Press Release