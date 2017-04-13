Eni says it paid no intermediary or bribes to acquire Nigeria oilfield

Eni (E -1.5% ) reiterates it had not paid any intermediary or any bribes to acquire the OPL-245 oilfield in Nigeria, with chairwoman Emma Marcegaglia saying the company only dealt with the Nigerian government.

Courts in Nigeria and Italy are investigating the purchase of OPL 245, for which Eni and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) paid $1.3B for the rights to the block in 2011.

Shell earlier this week said for the first time that it was aware that some of the payments it made to Nigeria would go to a company associated with a convicted money launderer, but Marcegaglia says Shell's comments did not change Eni's position.