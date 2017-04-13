Rare bank IPO off to strong start

Cadence Bancorp (Pending:CADE) priced its 7.5M-share IPO at the midpoint of the hoped-for $19-$21 price range. In early post-IPO action, shares are trading hands at $21.79 each, up 8.95% .

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were the lead underwriters.

In addition to serving as a proxy about what investors think about smaller banks given the economic and regulatory environment, Cadence is based in Houston and thus has business subject to the volatile energy markets.

Cadence was formed in 2009 to buy up failed or struggling lenders. It wanted to go public a couple of years back, but postponed that idea thanks to the energy sector blowup.

