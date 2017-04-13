Marathon Oil's portfolio has "never been stronger" but Stifel still says Hold

Marathon Oil (MRO -1% ) is initiated with a Hold rating and $17 price target at Stifel, which says the company’s portfolio has “never been stronger" but that valuation keeps the firm on the sidelines.

Stifel says MRO boasts strong positions in the Anadarko and Delaware Basins, which offer a unique combination of industry leading well productivity gains and resource appraisal potential, with trends that are firmly in play with MRO and have the ability to lower the company's portfolio cost of supply and improve its resource depth.

The stock’s only blemish is its price vs. net asset value, Stifel says, screening relatively expensive on NAV, pricing 84% of the firm's NAV vs. its peer average of 59%.