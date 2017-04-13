Sony charges into crowded children's TV market in India

Sony (SNE -0.4% ) has joined a new front in the battle for children's-entertainment eyeballs, launching a channel in India.

"Sony Yay!" will go live on Tuesday, competing with Disney India (DIS +0.4% ), Nick/Sonic runners Viacom18 (VIA -1% , VIAB -0.7% ), Turner India (TWX -0.2% ), Discovery Kids (DISCA -1.1% ) and channels from Indian firm SunTV.

The new Sony channel will target children ages 2-14 with mainly local content, which also makes up at least half of programming for the current leading channels.

An earlier anime-focused effort from Sony Pictures Networks India, Animax, will go off the air to a digital platform.