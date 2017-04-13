U.S. rig count racks up 13th straight weekly gain

The total U.S. active drilling rig count rose for the 13th straight week, increasing by 8 to 847 following last week's increase of 15, according to Baker Hughes' latest survey.

Oil rigs added 11 at 683 and natural gas rigs fell by 3 at 162, with two rigs classified as miscellaneous.

In the past year, oil rigs have risen by 332 (94%), gas rigs by 73 (82%) and total rigs by 407 (92%).

