United Continental likely to face lawsuit from booted passenger

United Continental (UAL -0.7% ) will "likely" face a lawsuit from the passenger dragged off its flight, according to the man's attorney.

Although legal experts say that the airline has a good chance of winning the lawsuit on its merits, a settlement may cut off the negative publicity around the incident.

David Dao's attorney has already asked the city of Chicago and United to preserve evidence that could be material to the case.

Previously: United issues a new apology over passenger removal (April 11)

Previously: United to reimburse all passengers from flight that caused uproar (April 12)