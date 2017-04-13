Shareholders approve Origin Agritech sale of commercial corn seed production and distribution business

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) announced the shareholders of the company voted to approve the agreement to sell its proprietary China-based commercial corn seed production and distribution business to Beijing Shihui Agricultural Development Co, Ltd ("Beijing Shihui") at a special general meeting of shareholders held at the company's office in Des Moines, Iowa today. This transaction was originally announced on September 27, 2016.

This transaction is expected to close in second half of 2017, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

"This sale represents a critical milestone in repositioning Origin's commercial seed business for stronger future growth," said Dr. Bill Niebur, Origin CEO. "With approval from our shareholders, the new company will focus on further enhancing our leading agricultural biotechnology and corn seed breeding programs. As previously indicated, the proceeds will enable the company to accelerate the licensing of our biotech traits and elite seed germplasm to industry partners in China and build out our international seed-tech company model."

SEED is +8.654% to $2.26

Source: Press Release