Incyte +2%; Morgan Stanley ups price target

"We increasingly believe epacadostat possesses superior efficacy and safety relative to other IDO competitors, resulting in a best-in-class profile," says Andrew Berens, following data presented last week at the AACR conference.

"Specifically, we think NewLink’s (NASDAQ:NLNK) indoximod may have less efficacy and a less favorable tolerability profile, while Bristol’s (NYSE:BMY) ‘986205 appears to be pushing a potentially narrow therapeutic window to gain a once daily dosing advantage."

Berens and team reiterate an Outperform rating on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), and boost the price target to $150 from $130.