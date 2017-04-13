Reading through from Taiwan Semi results

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM -0.6% ) is modestly lower after reporting slightly disappointing results and outlook this morning. The team at BlueFin wants to know what TSM's report means for some of the company's prominent customers - notably Analog Devices (ADI flat) and Texas Instruments (TXN -0.2% ).

In their read, Analog might be better-positioned than thought for Apple's next phone, given rumors it might lose the work for the "force touch" feature.

They're more concerned about TI, noting Q2 forecasts are down nearly 5%. Usually, Texas Instruments forecasts rise in Q2, thanks to ramping consumer business (including the iPhone). "We wonder if TXN has lost content on the next generation iPhone. It’s also possible that these devices could have been transferred to RFAB or DMOS6, although historically the volatile consumer devices have been manufactured at TSM."

Previously: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing EPS in-line, misses on revenue (April 13)