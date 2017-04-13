Report: Toshiba suspends chip-business sale amid Western Digital questions

Toshiba (TOSYY -6% ) has temporarily suspended meetings and decisions about the sale of its NAND memory chip business to address concerns raised by Western Digital (WDC -0.6% ) about whether the auction process can proceed, Bloomberg reports.

Western Digital has suggested that splitting off the unit as Toshiba Memory before a sale violates a joint venture contract it has with Toshiba, and that bidding is running above fair and supportable value for the business. It wants exclusive talks over buying the unit, and RBC's Amit Daryanani believes WDC has an effective veto right.

Toshiba disagrees with WDC on that. After reports that Broadcom (AVGO +1.5% ) had submitted a ¥2T bid, Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) has reportedly come up with an offer to pay ¥3T (about $27B).

Previously: Bloomberg: Broadcom has financing lined up for $18.3B Toshiba chip bid (Apr. 13 2017)