FCC auction draws $19.8B in revenue, $10.05B for broadcasters

TV stations drew a total of $10.05B to give up spectrum in the FCC's lengthy broadcast incentive auction, according to results now revealed by the agency.

The FCC will collect $19.8B in gross revenue, the second-highest total ever. And 175 stations will give up spectrum, with 30 of them getting incentives to move to a lower channel; 133 others giving up licenses and working to stay on the air via channel-sharing; and the others going off air.

T-Mobile (TMUS +0.5% ) acquired 45% of all low-band spectrum sold, it said, with 31 MHz on average nationwide. It spent $7.99B in its biggest-ever investment. It said it nearly tripled the low-band spectrum per customer that Verizon (VZ -0.4% ) has.

In station payouts, Chairman Ajit Pai noted the single-highest payment going to a station was $304M: to WWTO in Chicago. The highest noncommercial station payout ($194M) went to New Jersey Public Broadcasting's WNJN.

Reverse auction winning bids

Forward auction results

