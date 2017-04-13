NBC in deal with affiliates over Internet distribution

NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has secured an agreement with its independent TV station affiliates to opt into distribution deals for new streaming services and "TV Everywhere" authenticated distribution, paving an easier path for over-the-top offerings.

The agreement should make it easier to acquire rights to stream local programming for a growing number of national services (including Dish's Sling TV, Sony's PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Hulu's upcoming service).

The move follows ABC's "Clearinghouse" framework to ease such agreements for affiliates, rolled out last year.

Along with 11 owned-and-operated stations, NBC has more than 200 affiliates across the U.S.