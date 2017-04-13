Netflix earnings just a holiday weekend away

It's not too early to talk Netflix (NFLX -0.4% ) earnings, with the streamer due to spill Q1 numbers on Monday after the three-day weekend.

Consensus estimates on Netflix are for revenue of $2.62B and EPS of $0.37, although the brighter spotlight will be on subscriber growth. Analysts expect the company to have added 1.59M U.S. subscribers in the quarter and report 3.90M international net adds.

RBC expects Netflix to hit the subscriber consensus based on its survey showing strong usage and satisfaction readings.

Bloomberg Intelligence notes that the delayed launch of House of Cards to Q2 could help lift the Q1 bottom line.

Shares of Netflix are up 16% YTD and 31% over the last 52 weeks.