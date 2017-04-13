Well-to-do young males to lead those defaulting on loans - UBS

The share of consumers who expect to default on loans is up a full five percentage points since September, according to UBS. The profile may not be what is commonly expected: They tend to be middle and upper income, younger, male, urban, and living in coastal regions.

They also are likely to have a higher rate of home ownership than peers, but lower home equity, greater use of adjustable and interest-only loans, and higher non-mortgage related debt.

And what is the most common reason they think they'll default? Nothing specific is by far the most common answer.

Trying to explain, UBS says this is consistent with the thesis that defaulting carries with it less stigma since the financial crisis.

Unfortunately for retailers, the group most likely to default is also the group most likely to buy big-ticket items. UBS suggests buying CDS on high-yield indices, and avoiding auto lenders, credit-card companies, and fintech lenders.

Among interested parties: ALLY, SC, SYF, COF, LC