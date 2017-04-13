Gold closes out big week with more gains

Geopolitical tension ratcheted higher all week, culminating (for now) in the U.S. today hitting an ISIS target in Afghanistan with a massive bunker buster bomb.

Naturally benefitting was the yellow metal, which gained $35 per ounce, or nearly 3% this week, including a 0.9% advance today.

At $1,290 per ounce, it's at its highest since early November.

Up 11.75% in 2017, GLD is outperforming the S&P 500 by 750 basis points.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGL, DGP, GTU, UGLD, GLL, DZZ, GLDI, OUNZ, DGL, DGZ, DGLD, GYEN, GEUR, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, GHS, GLDW