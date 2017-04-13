Stocks finish at session lows, capping back-to-back losing weeks

Stocks fell broadly in light pre-holiday trading amid rising global tensions, with losses accelerating after the U.S. dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb on an ISIS target in Afghanistan.

Today's action capped the second straight losing week for stocks as investors continued to pull back from post-election movers, with the Dow down 1% for the week, the S&P -1.1% and Nasdaq -1.2%.

"People are nervous in front of the long weekend," says UBS's Art Cashin. "I would give that about a quarter of the move. The rest of it is worries about the financials."

The financial sector (-1.3%) finished the day sharply lower despite strong earnings from JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, but energy (-1.9%) was the worst performer even as WTI crude eked out a 0.1% gain to settle at $53.18/bbl, ending the week higher by 1.8%.

Safe haven assets posted modest gains, with June gold increasing 0.8% to settle at $1,288.50/oz. to cap a 2% gain for the week; meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped by a basis point to hit its lowest level since mid-November.