Barrick must reassure investors after Veladero mine mishaps, analysts say

Analysts say Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) must work to raise investor confidence by ensuring against further operating mishaps at its mines following a third incident in 18 months at its Veladero mine in Argentina.

Argentine regulators told ABX last week that it must overhaul environmental and operating processes at the mine, where operations have been partially suspended after a cyanide solution spill.

An extended halt would curtail production, but ABX has said it does not expect a material impact from the incident to its 2017 production forecast for Veladero of 770K-830K oz. of gold, ~14% percent of the company's total forecast production.

ABX has long been considered a skilled mine operator, Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina says, but "if you start to develop a track record of operational incidents, the market starts to reflect that in your equity. That's not Barrick's reputation in the market yet, but they have to be careful."

ABX shares have gained ~5% since the latest incident but trails the broader market of gold stocks, which have benefited from higher bullion prices.