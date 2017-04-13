Reuters: Brazil government may let Petrobras back out of pre-salt bids

Brazil's government may allow state-run Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to pull out of auctions for exploration blocks in the offshore pre-salt area if it considers the price too high, Reuters reports.

PBR previously was obliged by Brazilian law to acquire a 30% stake and operate all newly auctioned blocks in the pre-salt area, but a law passed last year lifted the obligation and gave it the freedom to opt out of bidding for new pre-salt blocks.

According to detailed regulations still being written, the government reportedly is considering an additional rule to allow PBR to back out after being awarded a block to avoid being forced into a winning bid the company feels it cannot afford.

Brazil is planning two pre-salt oil auctions for this year, the biggest expected in November.