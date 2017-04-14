Standouts from the New York auto show

The new Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan is the unexpected star of the New York International Auto Show, according to Ars Technica.

The hybrid offers a combined 38 mpg fuel economy rating and could save police department thousand of dollars by using electric power for the time the cruiser spends idling. Under the hood is a 2.0L I-4 Atkinson-cycle engine, an 88-kW electric A/C motor and a 1.4-kW lithium-ion battery. Ford could have a volume winner on its hands.

Slashgear points to the Subaru Ascent Concept as a potential gamechanger for the automaker. The larger SUV is seen as an opportunity to take market share in a new segment.

The Detroit News thinks the Lucid Air sedan is more than a little bit impressive. Lucid pulled away chief Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson to help develop the EV model which features 400-mile range potential with an upgrade and +200 mph speed. Production is scheduled for 2019.

The Toyota FT-4X concept SUV is drawing a fair amount of buzz. The "rolling toolbox" is targeted toward the casual millennial generation looking for an off-roader. "We tried hating this thing, but it’s actually pretty cool," says The Verge's Andrew Hawkins. "Ruggedly charming," adds Car and Driver.

The 2018 Lincoln Navigator and 2017 Jeep Trackhawk are both included on many lists of the best hits of the NYIAS.

The New York International Auto Show runs from today to April 23. Add your own model standouts to the comment stream.

