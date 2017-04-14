Apple gets a second chance to defend pinch-to-zoom

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will get another chance to defend its pinch-to-zoom patent, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled today, saying the Patent Trial and Appeal Board erred in defining a key term of the patent while conducting a review.

Apple claimed the board had ruled the patent invalid because it interpreted two key phrases too broadly. The appeals court said Apple was right on one point ("rubberbanding") but not the other ("scroll or gesture limitation").

The issue has been remanded to the Patent Board.

Note: Patent 7,844,915 was one of those that had been asserted against Samsung, and was part of the $548M settlement Samsung paid to Apple.

Link to docket

Source: Bloomberg