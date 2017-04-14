FDA rejects Lilly's marketing application for RA candidate baricitinib

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of JAK inhibitor baricitinib for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The FDA cited the need for more clinical data to support the optimum doses and additional data to further characterize the safety profile across treatment arms.

Lilly and co-developer Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) disagree with the agency's conclusions and intend to work with the regulator on a path forward.

President of Lilly Bio-Medicines Christi Shaw says, “We are disappointed with this action. We remain confident in the benefit/risk of baricitinib as a new treatment option for adults with moderate-to-severe RA. We will continue to work with the FDA to determine a path forward and ultimately bring baricitinib to patients in the U.S.”

Lilly says its 2017 guidance will remain unchanged as will its longer-term outlook for the rest of the decade. Incyte is assessing the rejection on its previously announced milestone and R&D expense guidance. Any changes will be discussed during its Q1 earnings call.

Previously: FDA extends review period by three months for Lilly and Incyte's rheumatoid arthritis candidate baricitinib (Jan. 15)