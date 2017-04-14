Baxter faces DoJ criminal investigation into IV saline sales

A Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) employee has received a grand jury subpoena related to a criminal investigation by the Justice Department's Antitrust Division into the company's sales practices of intravenous saline, according to an 8-K filing.

The subpoena seeks "documents and testimony regarding the manufacturing, selling, pricing and shortages of intravenous solutions and containers," including saline solutions and other injectable medicines sold by the company.

BAX disclosed in February that the New York Attorney General had asked for information about its business practices in the IV saline industry, and a class action lawsuit filed last year accused it of taking part in a conspiracy to fix saline solution prices.