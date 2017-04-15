Apple moves another step forward with self-driving car efforts

In a first for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), it has secured a permit for autonomous-vehicle testing in California, joining a number of rivals, including Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Uber (Private:UBER), and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

This move shows Apple moving beyond testing on private tracks and simulators, and it will open the firm's heavily secretive self-driving car effort (named Project Titan) up to more public scrutiny as reports will now need to be filed with the state.

For Google's part, its Waymo operation has driven more than 2.5M on public roads, including about 636K miles in California. It's also testing autonomous cars in Washington, Arizona, and Texas.