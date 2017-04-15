Calpers fee-cutting efforts take aim at private equity

Big changes could be coming in how the country's largest public pension fund invests in private equity, according to a report from Dawn Lim and Heather Grillers in the WSJ.

The move is part of larger effort by Calpers to take a closer look at how much is going out the door in fees to Wall Street. Currently, nearly 85% of Calpers' P-E investments are in traditional funds that charge 2% of AUM and 20% of profits.

Options for the pension fund include buying a P-E manager, creating a separate company outside of Calpers to make its own P-E bets, or acting as a sole investor in more customized accounts with outside managers.

The fund's total P-E portfolio amounts to nearly $26B, representing 8% of assets. That's off from 12% four years ago, but it's unclear whether this effort would whittle that down further.

What's clear is the hope for lower costs. Calpers' P-E investments returned an annualized 12.3% over a recent 20-year period, but that would have been 19.3% without fees.

While fees are certainly through the roof, isn't the net return what's ultimately important? That 12.3% towers over the net from the fund's investments in public equity, fixed-income, and real estate. Perhaps Calpers' managers need to read the Yale Endowment's recent annual report blasting the focus on fees.

Interested P-E players: BX, KKR, OAK, FIG, APO, CG, ARES