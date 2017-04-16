The pharma landscape is shifting - Barron's

Expect drug-price growth to slow, Barron's cover story says, noting that investors should be wary of “serial price-hikers” who could find it tough to keep up with Wall Street forecasts as a result.

Since 2008, prices for the most commonly used branded prescription drugs have soared 208%, compared with a 14% rise in consumer prices.

Until recently, investors have fared well with shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). Now, they should consider companies like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) that are increasing revenue by launching new drugs and growing patient populations.

Vertex is an example of a biotech “poised to grow quickly” by winning patients, not just charging more. Shares are up more than 50% YTD on positive trial results.