Delta lifts overbooked incentives

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) raises the incentives it will pay to overbooked passengers to volunteer for a different flight.

Customer service agents are now authorized to dole out up to $2K to a passenger who gives up a seat, while the maximum amount a high-level supervisor can pay out in unique circumstances is now $9,950.00.

Delta's change in policy follows a brutal public relations week for United Airlines after a video of its "re-accomodation" of a passenger went viral.

