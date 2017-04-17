Turkey's Erdogan wins expanded powers, sparks rally in Turkish lira

Turkish President Erdogan narrowly won a crucial referendum yesterday that will greatly expand the powers of his office and cement his hold on power.

Voters approved a set of constitutional amendments that give Erdogan greater sway over policy, including the authority to appoint ministers and top judges at his discretion.

The Turkish lira is up by 2%, as traders see the vote removing a major source of uncertainty following last summer's failed coup attempt, credit rating downgrades and the slumping lira.

