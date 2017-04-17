Alibaba unit raises offer for MoneyGram to $1.2B

Ant Financial raises its offer for MoneyGram International (NYSE:MGI) to ~$1.2B, winning the backing of MGI's board as it beats out a rival offer from Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Ant, the finance affiliate of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), increases its bid to $18/share in cash from $13.25, and agrees to assume or refinance MGI's debt; EEFT last month offered $15.20/share for MGI.

Ant could still face potential political obstacles, with U.S. lawmakers urging the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to conduct a full review of the deal.