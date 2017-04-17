China's Q1 GDP growth jumps by faster than expected 6.9%

China's economy grew 6.9% in Q1, the fastest rate in six quarters, as higher government infrastructure spending and a frenzied property boom helped raise industrial output by the most in over two years.

The Q1 result came in slightly higher than expected, but analysts widely expect the economy to lose steam later this year as the impact of earlier stimulus measures starts to fade and as local authorities continue to try to rein in housing prices.

China's total social financing reached a record 6.93T yuan ($1T) in the quarter, while spending by the central and local governments rose 21% Y/Y, helping to spark the pace of growth well above the government's 2017 target of ~6.5%.

ETFs: FXI, YINN, FXP, YANG, PGJ, GXC, MCHI, CHN, TDF, XPP, YXI, YAO, CN, FCA, GCH, CXSE, JFC