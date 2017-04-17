United changes crew booking policy

United Airlines is changing its policy on booking its own flight crews onto its planes following the recent fiasco in which a man was forcibly dragged off an overbooked flight to clear a seat for an airline employee.

UAL says it will ensure that crews riding on its aircraft as passengers are booked at least 60 minutes before departure, avoiding the removal of passengers from their seats after already boarding the plane.

Competing airlines are following with their own changes; Delta (NYSE:DAL) customer service agents are now authorized to dole out as much as $2,000 to a passenger who gives up a seat, while a high-level supervisor can pay out as much as $9,950 in some cases.

Meanwhile, a couple on the way to their wedding this weekend claimed they were kicked off their United flight.