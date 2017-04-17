BP struggles to shut down out of control well in Alaska

An out of control well in Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay has stopped leaking oil but continues to spray natural gas, operator BP and state authorities say.

Crews have been unable to fully shut down the well on Alaska’s North Slope, which was discovered on Friday; the amount of oil that had been released reportedly is “minor” compared with the volume of natural gas leaking from the well.

BP’s Prudhoe Bay operations account for ~55% of Alaska’s oil and gas production.

The Trans-Alaska pipeline system, which runs from Prudhoe Bay south to Valdez, is not affected by the incident and is operating normally.