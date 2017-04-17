Asian stocks mixed with dollar weaker amid China GDP, Korea tensions

Asian stock markets end mixed, with the dollar sinking against the yen, although markets in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, as well as most European exchanges, are closed for Easter Monday.

Trading is light as tensions ease a bit on the Korean peninsula following North Korea ballistic missile test that “blew up almost immediately” after it was fired, a day after Kim Jong Il’s regime paraded its series of new missiles in a defiant show of force.

Chinese shares finish lower even as the country’s GDP strengthened, as China’s top securities regulator urges stock exchanges to crack down on stock manipulation; the Shanghai Composite closes 0.7% lower, while Singapore’s Straits Times Index slips 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei edges higher by 0.1% amid speculation that recent selling was overdone.

ETFs: FXI, DXJ, EWJ, YINN, FXP, YANG, PGJ, GXC, VPL, MCHI, CHN, DBJP, TDF, AIA, XPP, YXI, YAO, CN, FCA, JPNL, EZJ, JEQ, EWV, GCH, HEWJ, CXSE, JPXN, JFC