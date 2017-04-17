NY Post: Amazon might be interested in BJ's Wholesale

BJ's Wholesale Club is putting itself up for sale and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has expressed "modest internal interest," according to the NY Post.

BJ's recently scrapped ambitions for an IPO because of Wall Street’s growing worries over the retail sector, so CVC Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners, the buyout firms that took BJ’s private six years ago, are pressing ahead for an outright sale that could fetch more than $4B, according to the report.

Retail-focused buyout firms are expected to take a look, while AMZN is said to have also recently discussed evaluating BJ’s as an acquisition target, but the report says it is not known if the company actually would bid on the chain if it goes on the block.