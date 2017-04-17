No significant chemical discharge from U.S. Steel spill, EPA says

The EPA says water samples from Lake Michigan and one of its tributaries show no significant discharge of a potentially carcinogenic chemical from a leak at U.S. Steel's (NYSE:X) plant in Portage, Ind.

U.S. Steel said Friday it planned "a controlled, phased and highly monitored restart" at the plant while a water company's nearby intake remained closed and access to parks and beaches in the area remained restricted.

The plant had sat idle since last Tuesday, when an accident allowed wastewater to flow into the wrong treatment plant at the complex and eventually into the tributary at a point ~100 yards from Lake Michigan.