comScore local TV enter titling partnership with TitanTV

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) entered an agreement with TitanTV to automate the local-television program titling process for station clients.

The partnership will allow for electronic submission of titling through TitanTV's MediaStar tool, allowing for greater efficiency at the station level, as it will eliminate the extra step needed to update comScore titles in a separate process.

comScore anticipates having the MediaStar interface introduced to all TV station clients by the end of 2017.

"Our partnership with comScore aligns with our goal of providing tools for local broadcasters that help eliminate double entry of program data and provides a more efficient workflow," said CEO of TitanTV, Inc. Christopher W. Kelly.

Said comScore's Executive Vice President of Local Television Steve Walsh. "As comScore Local's currency continues its rapid growth among TV stations and advertising agencies alike, it's more important than ever that our program titling processes supports the speed and accuracy that clients demand. TitanTV enables that level of performance and output, and we know our clients will appreciate and take advantage of this major advance."

Press Release